Kentucky reports 4th COVID-19 death; 124 cases confirmed

A fourth person in Kentucky has died from complications related to COVID-19.

Our sister station, WKYT, reports the death was in Lexington. The patient was in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

“This is a sad day for our city and especially for the family and friends of this victim,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Let’s all make sure our elderly neighbors are cared for and protected. And let’s do everything we can to slow down this virus.”

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department now believes that sustained person-to-person spread of COVID-19 is occurring in Lexington because not all new cases can be connected to previous cases or to travel outside of the community.

During a briefing Monday, Beshear confirmed 124 cases have been confirmed, which is up 21 cases from Sunday.

