Ky. restaurant employees react to dining closure

When you walk into Slim Chickens in Ashland, the door says 'we're open every day until we're closed', but whoever came up with that surely didn't prepare for this.

Rough times are ahead for several restaurants in eastern Kentucky that make their dine-in service such a part of their customer experience. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

“Nothing you ever think you're going to encounter,” said Ashland Slim Chickens owner Ann Vanover. “In your wildest dreams, you couldn't imagine what we're going through right now.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced in his Monday morning press conference that all restaurants are closed to dining services.

Despite the governor imploring Kentuckians to order carryout as much as possible to support these restaurants, the move scares Vanover, who owns several fast casual restaurants in Ashland, Pikeville and Morehead.

“What do I do for my employees, you know?” Vanover said. “I mean, we got a lot of people that work for us that will obviously, if we have this limited ability to serve, we can't give everybody their hours and give them their pay checks.”

“Support your local businesses, we're in for a rough time these next few months,” Slim Chickens employee Charlie Helmondollar said.

