Kentucky retail stores slow to open under COVID-19 guidelines

Retail stores in Kentucky got the green light to open on Wednesday, May 20th.

It's part of the state's phased approach to reopen its economy.

We caught up with Don's Men's Shop to see how it prepared for the big day.

It's one of many retail stores that decided to open by appointment only.

"I would love to see within the next 3 or 4 weeks for us to open retail but that's really..... we don't know," said Dave Runyon, the store's co-owner. "There's not been a precedence set for this. We don't know."

Runyon says their slow opening is for several reasons; suppliers have limited stock, there will be more time to sanitize, and most importantly, they can ensure their customers safety.

"We're going to try to assure our customers that the best that we possibly can, we're going to take care of them and keep them as safe as possible," said Runyon.

The store has a section filled with clothes meant to be tried on in place of what's on display. When the customer is done, workers will send the clothes to be laundered.

The store has also blocked off the middle fitting room to maintain six feet between customers and store workers will wear gloves and masks at all times.

Runyon says they'll reconsider walk-in service depending on how the next few weeks go.

