Kentucky school district reports Georgia man for sending sexually explicit messages to student

A man from Georgia is in jail after Kentucky State Police say he sent sexually explicit messages and photographs to a student in Rowan County, and tried to meet up for sex.

Troopers say they were called by Rowan County school officials who reported the message exchange from Eric "Duane" Elmore, 46, from Columbus, Georgia.

Investigators tell WSAZ they worked with the student and their mother to set up a meeting with Elmore in Morehead on Saturday.

Troopers determined Elmore was driving from Charlotte, North Carolina to Morehead for what he believed would be sexual relations with the juvenile.

When Elmore showed up to the meeting place, he was arrested by troopers.

Elmore was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center where he was booked for five counts of distributing obscene matter to a minor, prohibited use of electronic communication to procure a minor, and conspiracy to commit rape.