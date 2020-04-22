Kentucky school districts making final plans to school year

Classrooms in Kentucky have sat empty since March 13, and they'll stay that way until the next school year starts.

Since Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools remain closed to in-person classes, the Kentucky Department of Education announced adjustments to the hours accrued for each NTI Day, which will allow districts to finish up the school year sooner than what they had planned.

Because classes will not resume, many districts tell WSAZ they are working on plans to finish up some housekeeping, ranging from returning medications or any personal items students may have in the schools, to the important graduation dates.

Below are the plans for schools that have gotten back to WSAZ about what they are doing:

Ashland Independent: Last day not set yet

Graduation plans being discussed

Personal items will be bagged and picked up on a revolving schedule

Boyd County: Last day tentatively May 14

Drive-thru graduation May 16

Working on dates to pick up things at schools

Fairview Independent: Last day May 20

Exploring July graduation opportunities

Working on dates to pick up things at schools

Russell Independent: Last day May 6

Tentative virtual graduation May 30

Schools setting up drive-thru pick up for personal things

Raceland-Worthington Schools: Last day May 8

Planning a virtual ceremony

Greenup County: Last day May 14

Virtual ceremony being planned

Lewis County: Still working to set final day

Exploring a late-June graduation date

Working on pick-up dates for belongings

Lawrence County: Modified drive-in ceremony May 22

Carter County: Last day May 15

Still working on graduation plans

Schools will scheduling pick-ups for belongings

Johnson County: Last day May 7

Planning a virtual.drive-in graduation

Still working on pick up plans

WSAZ is still adding to the list, so keep checking back for the updated list.

