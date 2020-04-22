Kentucky school districts making final plans to school year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Classrooms in Kentucky have sat empty since March 13, and they'll stay that way until the next school year starts.
Since Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools remain closed to in-person classes, the Kentucky Department of Education announced adjustments to the hours accrued for each NTI Day, which will allow districts to finish up the school year sooner than what they had planned.
Since Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools remain closed to in-person classes, the Kentucky Department of Education announced adjustments to the hours accrued for each NTI Day, which will allow districts to finish up the school year sooner than what they had planned.
Because classes will not resume, many districts tell WSAZ they are working on plans to finish up some housekeeping, ranging from returning medications or any personal items students may have in the schools, to the important graduation dates.
Below are the plans for schools that have gotten back to WSAZ about what they are doing:
Ashland Independent: Last day not set yet
Graduation plans being discussed
Personal items will be bagged and picked up on a revolving schedule
Boyd County: Last day tentatively May 14
Drive-thru graduation May 16
Working on dates to pick up things at schools
Fairview Independent: Last day May 20
Exploring July graduation opportunities
Working on dates to pick up things at schools
Russell Independent: Last day May 6
Tentative virtual graduation May 30
Schools setting up drive-thru pick up for personal things
Raceland-Worthington Schools: Last day May 8
Planning a virtual ceremony
Greenup County: Last day May 14
Virtual ceremony being planned
Lewis County: Still working to set final day
Exploring a late-June graduation date
Working on pick-up dates for belongings
Lawrence County: Modified drive-in ceremony May 22
Carter County: Last day May 15
Still working on graduation plans
Schools will scheduling pick-ups for belongings
Johnson County: Last day May 7
Planning a virtual.drive-in graduation
Still working on pick up plans
WSAZ is still adding to the list, so keep checking back for the updated list.