Kentucky schools preparing for new school year amid teacher shortage

Several school districts across Kentucky start classes this week, and school administrators are finishing up their summer homework of recruiting teachers.

It's not been an easy assignment. More than 11,000 job postings have been made on the Kentucky Educator Placement Service website during the 2018-2019 school year. That is up from more than 6,200 postings in the 2014-2015 year.

"We always had many applicants for open positions," said Fairview Independent Schools Superintendent Jackie Smith. "I've watched in my time in education, those applicants dwindle down year after year."

In July, the Kentucky Department of Education reported the teacher shortage was 'critical.' They say it's not just a Kentucky problem either.

The shortage is especially prominent in math, science, special education, and languages.

Smith says despite the lack of applications, the district is not in a situation where they are struggling to put teachers in classrooms.

"Right now we're not at a point where we don't have teachers in our building that aren't going to be excellent for our kids this upcoming year. We're not in a situation of crisis ... yet."

The state says they're working to get ahead of a situation like that from happening. On Wednesday, they will launch a campaign called "Go Teach KY!" to inspire a new group of teachers.

Smith says she has her theories about why the state is facing this problem.

"The situation with our pension, some of the communication that has went out, the negativity towards teachers in the profession, I think that directly has influenced those younger generations wanting to go in to that profession," she said.

That's why the high school is planning on a program, that is similar to Go Teach KY!, with their students.

"I think it's critical to allow students to see the value in education, the value in teaching," said Principal Sara Smith. "And through a pathway where we will actually be teaching them skills to become teachers and to pursue course work in college to become teachers is critical."

The state says during the last 10 years, college students pursuing degrees in education have dropped by almost half.

The state says more details about the Go Teach KY! campaign will be released Wednesday.