Kentucky schools will not reopen this school year

Schools in Kentucky that were shutdown because of COVID-19 will not reopen this school year.

Ashland Independent Schools officials confirmed the recommendation Monday afternoon.

During a conference call with superintendents Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that schools stay closed after ordering in-person classes cease back in March.

Sources tell WSAZ Beshear is also recommending graduations be limited to either virtual or drive-in ceremonies with strict social distancing guidelines similar to what has been recommended for drive-in church services.

The ability for classes to resume was called into question last week when Beshear walked through the reopening guidelines the White House put out.

Schools are in "Phase Two" of the reopening process which doesn't happen until a state implements Phase One.

Several states, including Kentucky, are eyeing for a May 1 start for Phase One. However, that can't happen until a state shows 14 days of decreases in day-to-day reports of the virus. Kentucky hasn't started that trend yet, as Sunday state health officials reported the highest day-to-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

Kentucky schools have been operating under Non-traditional Learning Days since the shutdown so that days do not have to be made-up.

