Kentucky surpasses 1,000 cases of COVID-19; death toll rises 14

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed the 1,000 mark as of Monday, which marked one month since Kentucky reported its first case.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear updated the numbers during his daily briefing, saying the exact number stands at 1,008.

The death toll also rose the most it ever has in one day, with 14 additional confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities. One of the new deaths was a 96-year-old man from Boyd County.

This brings the death toll to 59.

Beshear called Monday a "tough day" with the news.

State health officials say of the 163 patients who have been hospitalized, only 70 are still in the hospital.

