Ky. tourism industry hopeful to recover profits as state reopens

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic closed industries across America to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As with the rest of the country, it has left Kentucky's tourism industry feeling a financial sting.

The president and CEO of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association says tourism in the Bluegrass State is an $11.2 billion industry each year.

"In normal times, the tourism industry for Kentucky is an 11.2 billion dollar industry," Hank Phillips, president and CEO of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, said. "It supports 94,000 jobs here in the state and generates in close to eight million dollars in state and local tax revenue."

Kentucky Travel Industry Association experts say the impact of the shutdown has caused heavy financial damage.

"It involved, in effect, the shutdown of the entire industry, and it's been more prolonged," Phillips said. "And so even the closest thing I can think of is the post 9/11 period. This is so much more significant and damaging than that was."

Phillips is hopeful the industry will be able to quickly make up profits lost during the pandemic as Kentucky begins to reopen.

"At some point in time, this industry will be just as strong and just as vibrant and lucrative for our communities as it has been at any point in the past," Phillips said.

