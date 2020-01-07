Kentucky waiving testing fees for people seeking GED diploma

Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will start waiving testing fees for people wanting to obtain a GED diploma.

Beshear said Tuesday that the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has allocated $600,000 in state funding to waive the test fees.

The goal is to eliminate a financial barrier for people seeking GED diplomas. In Kentucky, more than 335,000 adults lack a high school or GED diploma.

The fee being waived is $120, and the waiver applies to first-time test takers.

Beshear says the funding could help about 5,000 Kentuckians secure GED diplomas this year.