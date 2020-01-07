Kentucky waiving testing fees for people seeking GED diploma

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will start waiving testing fees for people wanting to obtain a GED diploma.
Beshear said Tuesday that the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has allocated $600,000 in state funding to waive the test fees.
The goal is to eliminate a financial barrier for people seeking GED diplomas. In Kentucky, more than 335,000 adults lack a high school or GED diploma.
The fee being waived is $120, and the waiver applies to first-time test takers.
Beshear says the funding could help about 5,000 Kentuckians secure GED diplomas this year.