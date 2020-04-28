Kentucky woman who broke quarantine order arrested

Police records say a Kentucky woman ordered to self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus was arrested as she left a Louisville grocery store.

The Courier Journal reports 37-year-old Kendra A. Burnett was arrested Monday after her mother told a police officer she was violating a court order to self-quarantine.

An arrest citation says the officer contacted the county attorney, who said Burnett had refused to self-quarantine about three times.

She's facing charges including five counts of wanton endangerment.

A Kroger manager told police that it appeared Burnett had contact with five people inside the store.

Burnett did not have an attorney listed in online court records.