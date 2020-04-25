Kentucky's Democratic governor vetoes abortion legislation

Kentucky's Democratic governor has vetoed abortion legislation pushed by Republican lawmakers.

The bill would have given the state's anti-abortion attorney general authority to regulate abortion clinics.

It also would have given Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron the power to suspend abortions as an elective procedure during the coronavirus outbreak.

Another part of the vetoed measure would have required doctors to provide life-sustaining care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt.

The measure cleared the legislature in the waning hours of this year’s legislative session.

As a result, lawmakers won’t have an opportunity to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto.

