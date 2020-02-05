Kentucky police: Man put hands around woman's neck in possible hate crime

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime at a Walmart.

Surveillance footage showed a man appearing to put his hands around a Walmart worker's neck. (Source: WKYT/Gray News)

An African-American woman working at the store told officers that on Jan. 29, a man approached her after she had asked him a question. The woman told investigators the man then made motions with his hands, which he said was for making a noose.

The victim says the man then lunged forward and briefly put both his hands around the victim’s neck.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, which Lexington police have released in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who can identify the man in the video is asked to contact Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

