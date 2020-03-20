Kohl's temporarily closes all stores nationwide

Another major retailer is temporarily closing stores to support efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Kohl's locations nationwide shut down last night and will remain closed through at least April 1.

The company says it will ship orders directly to customers' homes.

"We are providing two calendar weeks of pay to our stores associates. While our stores are closed, we look forward to continuing to serve the millions of families who shop with us online and the Kohl's app," Kohl's Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass said.