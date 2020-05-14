Kids excited Ohio pools have green light to reopen May 26

It was announced Thursday that public pools in Ohio will be allowed to reopen on May 26, and the news was met with celebration from youngsters anxious for a semblance of a normal summer.

It was announced Thursday that public pools in Ohio will be allowed to reopen on May 26.

Kids who've spent the past couple months in quarantine apart from their friends have been wondering what else they'll miss out on this summer.

"It's like you can't do anything because of the coronavirus" Addie Still said.

Thursday, they got the much welcome news that public pools in Ohio can reopen a week from Tuesday.

"It's going to be summer," Still said. "It's going to be hot. We don't want to stay stuck inside instead of going to the pool and swimming."

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says this only applies to pools regulated by health departments and does not include water parks. They're still sorting out protocols for those.

Officials say there's no evidence the virus can be spread through water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas.

"The kids need to go outside and have fun and not be stuck inside all day," mother Ann Marie Castro said.

They say through proper operation and maintenance with chlorine and bromine, the virus should be inactivated in the water.

"It's almost like we can go have fun instead of being stuck inside," Still said.

More details on what protocols will be in place at pools are expected to be released soon.