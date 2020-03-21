King's Daughters Medical Center no longer allowing visitors

Another hospital in our region is no longer allowing visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland says effective Saturday at 8 p.m., they will no longer be allowing visitors in their facilities.

Hospital officials say there are a few exceptions to the rule.

Patients in end-of-life or palliative care will be allowed visitors.

Maternity patients will be allowed one support person, children will be allowed one caregiver. Emergent surgical patients and patients with special needs will be allowed one caregiver.

Approved visitors will be screened for potential illness before they are allowed in any facility.

Below are entrance

Saturdays, Sundays and evenings (6 p.m. – 6 a.m.)

• Parkview Patient Tower 2 (former Heart and Vascular Center)

• Emergency Department (ED patients and ED team members only)

Monday through Friday

(6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Doors are locked after 6 p.m.)

• Parkview Patient Tower 1 (near the Parkview Café)

• Parkview Patient Tower 2 (former Heart and Vascular Center)

• Medical Plaza A & B (23rd Street Circle). Please note: Valet parking is available at the 23rd Street Circle

• Emergency Department (ED Patients and ED team members only)

• Lexington Avenue entrance is closed at all times

