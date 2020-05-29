King’s Daughters opens urgent care, orthopedics office in Russell

A new urgent care and orthopedics/sports medicine center is opening in Russell, Kentucky, King’s Daughters announced Friday.

The new center will open on June 1 and will be located at 399 Diederich Boulevard.

“We are very excited to be able to improve access to urgent care and orthopedic services for our patients in Greenup County,” said Ryan Ison, vice president, King’s Daughters Integrated Practices. “King’s Daughters has an exceptional team of physicians and providers, and we are proud to offer great quality care all across the region.”

Former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital orthopedic surgeon Jarrod Smith, M.D., has joined the King’s Daughters orthopedic team and welcomes his Greenup County patients to see him in the new Russell office. King’s Daughters orthopedic surgeons George Aitken, M.D., Steven Carawan, M.D., Michael Chambers, M.D., and Sinan Ozgur, M.D., who are based in the Ashland office, will also see patients at the new Russell location.

King’s Daughters Urgent Care Center Russell provides care for non-life threatening medical conditions such as colds, flu, sore throats, migraines and fevers or rashes. Patients may also receive treatment for injuries such as sprains, back pain, cuts and burns, broken bones or eye injuries; acute management of high blood pressure; removal of foreign objects; and stings or bites.

For the health and safety of all patients and team members, officials say social distancing and viral screening measures are in place at the Russell office. Patients will be screened upon arrival and will wait in their vehicles until their exam room is ready.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

