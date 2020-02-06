King's Daughters receives two new surgical systems

King's Daughters announced in a press release Thursday that they have acquired two new da Vinci Xi surgical systems.

According to the release, the da Vinci Xi surgical systems make procedures less invasive and yield faster recovery times.

The new systems are upgrades from prior da Vinci robots. The da Vinci Xi systems have smaller and lighter arms and an enhanced vision system that allows surgeons to "see detail at a level impossible with the unaided eye."

Robot-assisted surgery was first introduced by King's Daughters in 2007.

“This cutting-edge technology is a lot different than what we had years ago. This upgrade makes it a lot easier for patient positioning. It will also save time in the operating room and provide more accuracy,” said King’s Daughters Urologist William Boykin, M.D.

Eight surgeons are certified to use the new da Vinci Xi systems, including urologists, Ob/Gyn specialsts, and cardiothoracic surgeons.