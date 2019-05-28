Kings Dominion offers free admission to first responders

Kings Dominion wants to thank public safety officials by offering free admission to first responders next week.

The offer of free park admission lasts for the week of June 3 through June 9.

The park will also be teaming with the Virginia Public Safety Foundation to help out the group's Line of Duty Grant.

Each admission ticket will cost $29.99 with $2 of the fee going to the foundation's grant. Discounted tickets can be found here.

"This foundation offers immediate cash grant assistance to the families of public safety officers killed in the line of duty," King Dominion officials wrote in a statement.

First responders must present a valid police, fire or EMS ID to be granted free park admission.

