Kings Island announces 2 events postponed, provides reopening update

Kings Island officials say the amusement park’s reopening date remains uncertain as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

Around 90 percent of Ohio’s businesses have schedules for reopening under Gov. Mike DeWine’s phased plan.

The CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment, which owns Kings Island, said in March it was their hope to open the park by mid-May or as soon as possible thereafter.

Kings Island VP and GM Mike Koontz issued the following statement Friday evening:

“As the coronavirus (COVID-19) matter remains a part of our daily lives, the team at Kings Island continues to work with health and safety experts as we plan for increased safety measures and operational changes throughout our park. We are in constant communication with our state and federal governments and are looking forward to welcoming you back just as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, Koontz says Grand Carnivale, an immersive cultural celebration and nighttime parade, is being postponed until 2021.

Also postponed until 2021 is Summer Nights, the park’s evening block party event with live music, specialty food and interactive experiences.

Orion, the park’s newest coaster and one of only seven giga coasters in the world with a first drop of 300 feet, was completed for the park’s 2020 season and awaits the park’s reopening.

Koontz’s statement continues:

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. We want to assure you that when we do open, Kings Island will continue to be a safe and fun environment for all. Our team is 100 percent committed to this promise. And we are working alongside industry experts and government officials toward this shared goal.

"We will keep you updated as we move forward; in the meantime, we thank you for your loyalty and continued support.”