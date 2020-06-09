Kings Island announces 2020 season opening dates and safety protocols

Next month thrill seekers will be welcomed back at Kings Island amusement park in Mason, Ohio.

The park has announced its plan to reopen amid new health and safety protocols including pre-visit health screenings for all guests.

Officials say gates will open first to season passholders only with limited capacity and hours.

Season passholders visits can begin on July 2, while daily ticket holders can begin making reservations starting Sunday, July 12.

All guests are also being asked to download the Kings Island free mobile app to make a reservation.

New protocols to create a safe and clean environment include:

A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management.

A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission.

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates.

Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks.

Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines.

Limited guest/associate contact.

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas.

Additional hand sanitization stations.