Kings Island announces 2020 season opening dates and safety protocols

MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Next month thrill seekers will be welcomed back at Kings Island amusement park in Mason, Ohio.
The park has announced its plan to reopen amid new health and safety protocols including pre-visit health screenings for all guests.
Officials say gates will open first to season passholders only with limited capacity and hours.
Season passholders visits can begin on July 2, while daily ticket holders can begin making reservations starting Sunday, July 12.
All guests are also being asked to download the Kings Island free mobile app to make a reservation.
New protocols to create a safe and clean environment include:
An opening date for Soak City waterpark has not yet been determined.
Officials say 2020 season passes have been extended through 2021.