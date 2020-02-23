Kings Island starts test runs for new roller coaster

Less than two months before it opens for the public, Kings Island's new roller coaster is going through test runs.

The first test run of Orion was done Saturday evening.

Park officials released a video of the run through showing one of the ride's three trains climbing the lift hill before dropping 300 feet.

Orion is one of seven giga coasters in the world, meaning it has a drop of at least 300-399 feet.

Each train on the coaster sits 32 thrill seekers.

Orion has over eight hills, and can go up to 91 mph, making it the fastest roller coaster at Kings Island.

The ride opens on April 11, the first day of the 2020 season.