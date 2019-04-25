Korean War Memorial on display in Ravenswood

The Traveling Korean War Memorial is set up in Ravenswood this weekend.

Set up and installation started Thursday at Washington’s Riverfront Park. It will be open daily for 24 hours until Sunday the 28th.

If you are not able to walk through the memorial at the park, it can be seen by car and will be lit up during the night hours.

Ravenswood Mayor, Josh Miller says the city’s Parks and Recreation Department actually sought out the Traveling Korean War Memorial.

“For a couple years we’ve had Civil War re-enactments which were a big draw to our community. This year we decided to try something different,” said Miller.

He continued, “We’re very pleased with the results so far, this has been an amazing opportunity for Jackson County. We’ve had most of this weekend event sponsored by Veteran Organizations, businesses, and individuals in our community and so many have volunteered their time to make this possible."

On Friday at 7 p.m. a free movie will be played at the community building at 300 Sycamore Street in Ravenswood. The movie played is ‘Korean War Stories.’

Mayor Miller says they have already had guests come from as far away as Tennessee to see the memorial.

On Saturday starting at 11 a.m. the ceremony for the memorial will start with a presentation of the Colors by Charleston Composite Sqaudron of the Civil Air Patrol and National Anthem. Invocation, welcoming comments and recognition of Korean War Veterans will follow.

Mayor Miller says it is an honor to host the memorial, “We have so many World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans in our county and in our state. We’re thankful for all who have served and continue to serve this great nation.”

The memorial is open 24 hours and will close Sunday.

