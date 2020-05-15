Kroger announces 'Thank You' pay for associates

The Kroger Co. Family of Companies announced Friday that it will provide a special Thank You Pay to hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates to acknowledge their dedication to maintaining safe, clean and stocked stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said, “Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May.”

The one-time Thank You Pay, which will be $400 for qualified full-time associates and $200 for qualified part-time associates, will be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.

Kroger also announced they are extending their paid COVID-19 Emergency Leave.

The new Thank You Pay totals $130 million.