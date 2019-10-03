Kroger cuts some middle management positions

Some middle management positions have been cut at Kroger stores nationwide, the company announced Thursday. Click here for more.

It is unknown at this time if the cuts are affecting Kroger employees in our region.

Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, released the following statement to WSAZ:

“At Kroger, we are constantly evolving our business to ensure we build the teams and leaders who will deliver an amazing experience for our customers and associates both now and in the future. A key part of this evolution is moving resources closer to the customer by putting our top talent into our store leadership positions.”

