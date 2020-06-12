Kroger stores to return to normal operating hours

Kroger announced Friday that normal operating hours will resume at Mid-Atlantic stores beginning on June 14.

Kroger adjusted hours in mid-March to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores in Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, will open at 6 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight.

Senior and high-risk shopping hours will remain for the time being, but will be extended from 6-8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday each week.

Customers can visit the Kroger website to view exact hours for local stores.

Pharmacy hours will not change.

Fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

“The health, safety and well-being of our associates, customers and communities remains our top priority,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The expanded hours will allow for more social distancing of our customers. We will still utilize the same stringent sanitation requirements throughout our locations and ask that customers continue to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping.”

Kroger continues to take protective measures in stores, including:

Limiting store capacity



Enhanced daily sanitation, including cart sanitation



Plexiglass barriers at registers



Social distancing decals to encourage social distancing



Sanitizer stations throughout stores



Personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves and face shields provided for associates



Associate temperature monitoring



Continuing to expand curbside pickup and delivery services, as well as contactless payment solutions like Kroger Pay

