Ky AG calls on Gov. Beshear to allow faith-based gatherings to resume

On Tuesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron called on Governor Andy Beshear to allow in-person church gatherings to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Beshear filed an executive order banning all mass gathering on March 19.

Attorney General Cameron stated that if the Governor does not immediately rescind his executive orders that he says targets faith-based gatherings, he will file a lawsuit against the Governor for violating the First Amendment rights of Kentuckians.

In a press conference Tuesday, Attorney General Cameron said, “Governor Beshear should immediately rescind the executive orders targeting faith-based gatherings, and, if he doesn't, then we will be forced to file a lawsuit and allow a judge to determine whether his order, as it pertains to religious groups, is constitutional."

“By specifically banning faith-based mass gatherings while allowing other secular organizations and activities to continue operation, Gov. Beshear has deliberately targeted religious groups,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This pattern of targeting continued when the Governor ordered state police to track the license plates of those who attended a faith-based gathering on Easter Sunday, and it continues even this week as he allows some businesses to resume operations.”

Attorney General Cameron also announced that his office will continue to support the First Amendment rights of Kentuckians in two ongoing federal court cases.

