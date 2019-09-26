Ky. AG's Office to expand Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit with $1.4M grant

Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office has been awarded a $1.4 million federal grant to expand its Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit.

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded a three-year Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant.

Beshear says the money will be used to further investigate and prosecute sexual assault cold cases, many of which resulted from the state’s Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE) kit backlog discovered in 2015.

“Seeking justice for victims of sexual assault has been a top priority for my office and today we are taking another significant step forward in our mission’s work,” said Beshear. “We are grateful for this funding, which will help us expand on the successful work of our Cold Case Unit by providing additional resources to analyze these cases, link more serial offenders and ultimately make our Commonwealth safer.”

In 2018, the office hired a victim advocate, investigator, prosecutor, and a Sexual Assault Kit Initiative coordinator. It also established a Cold Case Unit after receiving a nearly $3 million grant. The original funds also allowed for the testing of an additional 1,424 SAFE kits not previously identified, the hiring of a cold case investigator for Kentucky State Police (KSP), a University of Louisville backlog research project, and the formation of a SAKI task force.

“While Kentucky has made significant strides forward, a more innovative, comprehensive approach to the investigations of sexually violent predators is necessary to achieve justice on behalf of all sexual assault survivors,” Carey Aldridge, SAKI program coordinator in Beshear’s Office of Victims Advocacy, said. “We are appreciative of our grant partners and of the Department of Justice for their continued investment, which will enhance and complement our existing services under the Kentucky Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.”

Beshear’s office will also be able to hire another investigator, permanently detailed to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), and a crime analyst for the Cold Case Unit.

In an effort to assist in the identification of suspects in the cases that have developed DNA profiles, Beshear's office says funding will support specialized DNA testing for up to 50 kits. The funding will also support overtime for KSP lab personnel working to crack these cases.

To date, the Cold Case Unit, local law enforcement, and prosecutors have secured 10 statewide indictments linked to the SAFE kit backlog. Four of the indictments from Beshear’s office have been connected to two serial offenders, Jason Todd Langston, of Louisville, and Thaddeus Artis, of Elizabethtown.

We reported earlier this year that Kentucky is the first state in the nation to use new technology for testing sexual assault evidence kits.