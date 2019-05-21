Ky. Attorney General Andy Beshear wins Democratic nomination for governor

Voters have decided on a Democratic candidate for Kentucky’s governor race.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear defeated his opponents in the primary election with 135,500 votes.

The other candidates on the ballot were State House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, Former State Auditor Adam Edelen, and state worker Geoff Young.

Beshear is the state’s 50th attorney general.

He is running alongside Jacqueline Coleman.

In a gubernatorial debate this month, Beshear said he'd propose funding higher education "in a way you haven't seen" in a decade. He said he'd demand that public universities lower tuition as part of increased state support.

Beshear has had a tumultuous relationship with Republican Governor Matt Bevin. The attorney general target=_blanl">filed a lawsuit against Bevin and the state Labor Cabinet concerning the teacher sickouts.

When he filed to run for governor, Beshear released his 2017 tax returns, urging his opponents to do the same ahead of the primary. Bevin was elected in 2015 without releasing his tax returns. He has filed a financial disclosure with the state showing his interests in various businesses.

Click here to read more about Beshear’s platform on his campaign website.