U.S. Rep. Andy Barr's wife dies 'suddenly' in Ky.

Congressman Andy Barr’s wife, Carol, died “suddenly” on Tuesday, per Barr’s Chief of Staff Mary Rosado.

Rosado issued a statement regarding Carol Barr’s death, saying she died at the family’s home in Lexington.

The statement reads, “Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven. Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted, "Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman's wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family."

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., issued the following statement:

"Cynthia and I extend our deepest condolences to our friend Andy Barr and his sweet daughters. Carol was always a joy to be around. She had a smile that lit up every room, radiating with the love she had for her family and our Commonwealth. Unexpected tragedies of this measure are difficult to understand, but we pray for peace and strength for the entire Barr family."

No further information was provided about Carol Barr's death.

Andy Barr represents the 6th congressional district of Kentucky. He has held the seat since 2013.

