Ky. Department of Education reveals COVID-19's lasting impact on schools

COVID-19’s lasting impact on schools and the ways educators will be forced to adjust are revealed in the Kentucky Department of Education’s reopening guidance for school districts.

On Friday, the agency released a comprehensive 16-page guideline about issues school administrators, teachers and parents must consider as the pandemic continues.

Highlighted in bold is the following statement: "This guidance is expected to evolve as new information becomes available throughout the summer."

The guidelines hint at how flexible school could become for educators and students alike. It reveals options for scheduled rotations (having a certain number of students at school at certain times), synchronous opt-in (parents decide if their kids should be physically present at school), and a fully online approach.

According to the information, school administrators must closely follow state and federal health guidelines, as well as stay closely aware about any changes in the pandemic.

The following are among the recommendations:

Identify a "Healthy at Work" Officer

Establish a "Healthy at Work" Communications Plan

Educate and Train Employees

Establish Contact Tracing Protocols

Establish Calendar, Enrollment and Attendance Guidelines

The guidelines also recommend the following:

“When developing a reopening plan, KDE recommends that districts develop a team of stakeholders to ensure all appropriate considerations are taken into account. This team could include representatives from building and district level leadership, teaching staff, support staff, parents and students. The team also should include community representatives from local public health facilities and district health services coordinators.”

To see the document in its entirety: CLICK HERE

