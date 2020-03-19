Ky. Gov. Beshear: All public gatherings on hold, including church

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said all public gatherings, including church, are on hold during the deadly COVOID-19 pandemic.

The governor made that announcement Thursday during his latest news briefing. He said all gatherings, social and otherwise, are prohibited -- including government functions with a large number of people, festivals and houses of worship.

Beshear also said there are 47 positive cases in the state, including a 6-year-old who tested positive, and two people have died from the virus.

Those deaths include a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County who passed away March 13. That man's COVID-19 test just came back, the governor explained.

As of Thursday evening, 639 people have been tested total.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

