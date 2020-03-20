Ky. Gov. Beshear calls for schools to remain closed longer due to COVID-19

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday has called for public schools to remain closed through much of April due to the COVID-19 threat.

The superintendent of Lawrence County Schools said, based on Beshear’s recommendations, that school will remain closed through Friday, April 17.

According to that superintendent, the new NTI days because of the COVID-19 pandemic are April 6-10 and April 13-17.

That means school won’t actually be back in session until Monday, April 20.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.