Ky. Gov. Beshear directs non-life-sustaining businesses to end in-person business soon

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new measure Tuesday in the fight against COVID-19.

Non-life-sustaining businesses are being told to end in-person business by 8 p.m. Thursday.

We are working to clarify what businesses fall under that category that haven't already been closed.

This is in response to the state's largest day-to-day jump in cases for Kentucky -- 39 new cases adding up to 163.

Beshear says one of those cases came from what the governor referred to as a "coronavirus party."

