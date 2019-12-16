Ky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order to end work requirement for health care

Making health care more accessible to nearly 100,000 Kentuckians was one of Gov. Andy Beshear’s first goals in office.

On Monday in his first full week as governor, Andy Beshear ended the 1115 demonstration project known as Kentucky Health. It called for certain work or volunteer requirements in order for participants to keep their health care.

Beshear, a Democrat, also signed an executive order to protect the state’s Medicaid expansion program. During a news conference Monday, Beshear said the Medicaid waiver would've cost hundreds of millions of dollars and significantly raised costs.

The Government Accountability Office has shown that the waiver project would cost Kentucky an estimated $271.6 million in 2019 and 2020 to implement.

“It’s the moral and right thing to do,” Beshear said. “Health care is a basic human right.”

Former Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, attempted to implement the new rules last January after getting permission from the Trump administration. A federal district judge later blocked those rules, maintaining the government didn’t fully consider the impact of the changes on residents.

Beshear’s executive order effectively ended the lawsuit in federal court, according to a release from Beshear’s office. Local and state officials say the news is welcome for the thousands Kentuckians depending on health coverage.

Eric Friedlander, acting secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said, “This is awesome. This is what is looks when you are concerned about every community across this entire state.”

State Rep. Angie Hatton of Whitesburg, which covers Letcher and Pike counties said, “For too long, those of us who live in rural southeastern Kentucky determines if you live. Access to health care is tough. The kind thing is to include everyone. The people where I live are smart. They know when we expand health care opportunities, it creates jobs.”