Ky. Gov. Bevin wins Republican primary

Voters have decided on a Republican candidate for Kentucky’s governor race.

Current Gov. Matt Bevin is the projected winner, according to the Associated Press.

The other candidates on the ballot were Robert Goforth, Ike Lawrence, and William Woods.

Bevin is running alongside Ralph Alvarado .

The governor has the support of President Donald Trump, according to Vice President Mike Pence who stumped for Bevin earlier this year.

Despite an endorsement from the president, Bevin has faced a fair amount of backlash from his constituents while in office, especially concerning teacher pensions and education reform.

Bevin was elected as Kentucky’s 62nd governor in 2015.

Click here to read more about Bevin’s platform on his campaign website.

