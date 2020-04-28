Ky. Gov. addresses turmoil at Braidy Industries

During his daily briefing regarding COVID-19, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was asked Tuesday about reported turmoil at Braidy Industries.

Recent reports from a lawsuit between ousted CEO Craig Bouchard and the company claim Bouchard misled potential investors and the company’s board about the company’s progress.

According to the Associated Press, the report alleges that Braidy Industries only had $11 million cash on hand in January and would have run out of money by midyear. It also says Bouchard told investors the proposed mill in Ashland could be moved to Mexico.

On Tuesday, the company's interim CEO, Tom Modrowski, stepped down from the position to head a company in Missouri.

Because of the company's legal proceedings between Bouchard, Braidy Industries is listed as a "status quo" company and can't hire anyone to fill the position.

During a Q&A period in his Tuesday press conference, Beshear was asked if he had "attempted to recover Kentucky's $15 million from Braidy Industries."

In 2017, under the Matt Bevin administration, the Kentucky General Assembly approved a $15 million investment in the company.

"We are following updates on that now," Beshear said Tuesday. "I want to make sure that it is not a viable project before we take steps like that. You have two sides right now battling it out, looking for exactly what the truth is. But let me tell you, if that project ultimately doesn't move forward, I'm gonna go get our money."

As for the report itself, Bouchard posted a statement on social media saying, "I vigorously disagree with the findings and conclusions set forth in that report. As detailed in my court filings, the issues raised in the report have nothing to do with my unexpected ouster on January 28. Rather, the defendants hired their "investigator" several weeks later – and only after I filed my lawsuit to terminate them -- with the goal of creating evidence to avoid their clear, straightforward contractual obligations. As a result of the biased, unprofessional manner in which the company and board members have conducted themselves with respect to this investigation, the company's former controller resigned in protest. The outside lead counsel also resigned from the company.

"I remain hopeful that the Delaware court will rule in my favor on the pending motions and will find that I am entitled to judgment in my favor as a matter of law. But if a trial is necessary, I am confident that each of the assertions in that report will be proven to be false, unsupported, and/or entirely misleading."

