Ky. Gov. Beshear says he 'does not believe' June primary will be 'typical'

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he does not see June's election primary going as normal like voters are used to.

On Tuesday, Beshear was asked questions regarding the primary that was pushed back from its May 19 date to June 23.

"I do not believe we will have a normal, typical election," Beshear said.

The governor said there may be some instances of in-person voting for people with disabilities or other stipulations, but options are being considered.

"Right now, I would say I am very strongly leaning to having an election where there is never a line of people and we don't have primarily our seniors sitting there in a polling location."

Beshear says his office, the state Board of Elections and Secretary of State's office are working together regarding the primary that was delayed in mid-March.

Ohio's primary is set for April 28 and will be mail-in vote only. For more information on that process,

click here.

West Virginia's primary was pushed to June 9, and in-person voting has not been cancelled.

