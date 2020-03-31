Ky. Gov. says schools not returning is in 'realm of possibility'

Schools in Kentucky have been closed because of novel coronavirus for about two and a half weeks, and the closure is likely to be extended beyond the current protected April 20 reopening.

Gov. Andy Beshear called for schools to close on March 12. The closure began on March 16 to April 3, but last week the governor extended the closure by two weeks.

After the White House extended federal guidelines for social distancing and other recommendations to stop the spread of the virus, Beshear said the school closure could likely go to that date, if classes were to resume.

"We're going to be looking this week on our thoughts of our directives and recommendations including to school systems," Beshear said Tuesday. "If we make a move, it would likely be similar to what the President did and extend it a couple more weeks. We're still wanting to see because none of us know even though we try to do our best guessing about when this virus might peak, and wanting to make sure we at least still have the opportunity for kids to go back to school this year."

Beshear went on to say it is within the realm of possibility that in-person classes do not resume for the school year, and districts should prepare for that scenario.

