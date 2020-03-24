Ky Gov. warns against 'coronavirus parties' after cases of COVID-19 rise

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says one of the latest cases of COVID-19 in the state comes from someone who attended a "coronavirus party."

"Anyone who goes to something like this may think they are indestructible, but it is someone else's loved one that they are going to hurt," said Beshear. "We are battling for the health, and even the lives, of our parents and our grandparents. Don't be so calloused to intentionally go to something that can potentially kill other people. We ought to be much netter than that.

On Tuesday, Beshear confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19. He says it is the largest day to day increase of cases in Kentucky since the pandemic started. As of Tuesday afternoon, 163 cases have been confirmed.

Four people in Kentucky have died from the virus. No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

Beshear also confirmed four people have fully recovered from COVID-19.