Ky. House votes to create tax on vaping products

The Kentucky House has voted to create a tax on vaping products and increase taxes on snuff and chewing tobacco.

The measure passed 75-17 Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate.

News outlets report the bill is estimated to raise $50 million of new revenue during the next two fiscal years.

It aims to reduce vaping and smokeless tobacco use in a state with one of the nation's highest cancer rates.

The bill would add vaping products to the list of smokable tobacco products such as cigars that are subject to a wholesale tax, with that rate increasing under the measure.

