Ky. Planet Fitness employee arrested for hidden camera in tanning room

A Planet Fitness employee has been arrested after police say a hidden camera was found in one the gym’s tanning rooms.

A news release from the Henderson Police Department says Denzel Fraizer, 24, Morganfield, was arrested for Video Voyeurism. According to HPD, evidence led them to Fraizer, who works the third shift at Planet Fitness.

The detective says the female victim noticed something strange after she finished tanning. Once she got closer she realized it was a camera and reported it to employees, the detective tells WFIE.

Police say this camera, which was livestreaming and not recording, had only been running for a few minutes and was isolated to one victim.

After being interviewed by police, Fraizer was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.