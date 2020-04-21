Ky governor confirms 17 new COVID-19 deaths

During his daily press briefing, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Gov. Beshear said to honor the 171 lives that have now been lost in the State of Kentucky due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Kentucky State Police honor guard placed a wreath in the capitol rotunda as bells chimed at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 5:00 p.m., health officials are reporting 3,192 positive cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear says 165 patients are currently in the ICU.

1,266 people have recovered from virus-related complications in the commonwealth, officials say.

