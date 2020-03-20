Ky. lawmakers approve COVID-19 relief bill for schools

Emergency relief is coming to school districts across Kentucky who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A measure unanimously passed through both the House and Senate Thursday.

The bill allows districts to use 2018-19 school year data to determine average daily attendance for funding under the state’s SEEK formula, which is the main source of funding for Kentucky’s public schools.

The legislation also approves school districts to request unlimited nontraditional instruction (NTI) days during the pandemic.

Districts across Kentucky are using NTI days to keep learning going as students are home after Gov. Andy Beshear asked they all close last week.

House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade, R-Stanford, said this will help districts that may not be able to return to the classroom until May.

The measure also requires school districts to approve emergency leave for teachers and classified employees with COVID-19 health related concerns.

The bill will go into effect once Gov. Beshear signs it.

