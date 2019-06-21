Ky. lawmakers feel a sense of urgency with pension deadline looming

In less than two weeks, more than 100 state-funded agencies are at risk of surging pension costs.

Right now, pension contributions from quasi-governmental agencies such as health departments, domestic violence shelters, and regional universities sit at just under 50%.

If no new bill is passed by July 1, they will have to contribute more than 80%, which could bring layoffs and other cuts.

A special session has not been called, and any called at this point would likely come after the July 1 deadline.

"Fixing this thing after the crisis has happened if we miss this deadline and if it does cause people to lose their jobs, it's kind of like putting your seatbelt on after the crash", said Senator Brandon Smith.

Representative Angie Hatton says lower estimates on interest earned from pension funds is leading to higher contribution rates.

"Because that rate got artificially lowered, it caused the contribution rates for these governmental agencies to rise to the point that they can't stay in business", said Hatton. "I mean, 83.4% of their payroll they're paying into retirement. They can't do it."

Senator Brandon Smith says he feels optimistic a deal will be made based on his conversations with the community and other lawmakers.

"It's the first time in my tenure that we've had this kind of interest and commitment to having the problem solved", said Smith.

The previous pension bill, which would have delayed rising pension costs for one year, ended up being vetoed by Governor Bevin.

"I think these pensions get spent locally and that paying our retired people what we promised them does nothing but strengthen communities", said Hatton.

Once the deadline passes, state-funded agencies such as mental health programs and child abuse centers would likely have to lay employees off.

"I'd rather have the special session sooner than later so that we can not go through the exercise of seeing people literally worried to death, or lose their job, or seeing cuts made that didn't have to be made", said Smith.

The Courier-Journal reports Bevin administration officials believe they have enough votes to pass a bill.

Neither Smith nor Hatton say they have seen a new version of the bill, one that Bevin administration officials feel confident will pass.

Senator Smith says he believes a retroactive fix for affected agencies would be in place.