Ky. man charged in deadly Cabell County crash

A man faces charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened last May, according to Cabell County court records.

William D. Mattox, 50, of Georgetown, Kentucky, is charged with DUI causing death, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, Mattox was driving a Hyundai Sonata that crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck head-on. The crash happened May 11, 2019, in the 4000 block of 16th Street Road. For the original story: CLICK HERE.

Daniel Linville, a backseat passenger in the car Mattox was driving, was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital, according to the complaint.

Mattox suffered serious injuries and several people were trapped in both vehicles.

Investigators say they were notified that Mattox had been using methamphetamine before driving and was drinking beer while driving. His license had been suspended in January 2018.

According to Cabell County court officials, Mattox waived his right to a grand jury. He is in custody in the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $86,500 cash.

