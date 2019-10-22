Ky. mural includes hidden message about Trump

A Kentucky mural in Lexington includes a hidden message about President Donald Trump.

WLEX-TV reports the piece is called "The Devil is in the Details" and appears to show four women and a snake emerging from a spray paint can, but a closer look also finds an expletive followed by the word "Trump."

The artist, known as ELLE, told the station the phase is hidden in the piece, which was painted on a building in Lexington. In a statement, the artist said the message is an expression of anger about "this delusional sexist, racist man."

The artwork is part of an annual project that describes itself as a "celebration of art forms that have been criminalized, marginalized, and under-appreciated in the mainstream."

A city spokeswoman acknowledged that using vulgarity is offensive but said no city dollars were spent on the mural and that it qualified as free speech.