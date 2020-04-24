Ky primary date moved to June, limited in-person and drive-thru voting being discussed

Kentucky leaders and the State Board of Elections are working on a plan to safely hold the state’s primary election given the global health pandemic.

Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams said they have reached an agreement on how the state’s primary elections, special elections and local option elections scheduled for June 23, 2020, will be conducted.

Officials say voters will not be required to give a reason as to why they require an absentee ballot.

Secretary Adams sent Governor Beshear a formal letter of recommendation Thursday, and Friday the Governor issued an Executive Order that outlines the election procedures that will be in place in June.

“Today’s Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot,” said Governor Beshear. “While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic.”

“Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health,” said Secretary Adams. “I’m grateful to Governor Beshear for his leadership, and his working in good faith with me toward ensuring a successful and safe election.”

The Governor said the State Board of Elections will also be working on a plan to safely conduct limited in-person voting and a possible drive-through voting option, so that those voters who cannot vote by mail can exercise their right to vote.

