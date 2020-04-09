Ky. reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

More than 130 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kentucky, with six additional deaths reported, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

The governor said the 134 new cases brings the statewide total to 1,452 cases. That’s as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Beshear said 426 total COVID-19 patients have needed hospitalization, with 228 currently in the hospital and 105 of those being in intensive care.

“We can confirm at least 395 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus,” he said in a release.

The governor said the six new deaths reported Thursday brings the statewide death total to 79.

“Their families are going to miss them,” he said during a news conference. “Their community is going to miss them.”

As a sign of compassion and renewal, the governor asked Kentuckians to join him in lighting their homes green in honor of the lives lost.

