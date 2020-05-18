Ky. retailers set to reopen after months of struggling

It's been a long two months for small businesses in Kentucky that have been shutdown because of COVID-19. For many owners, it has meant their only source of income has been on pause.

It's been a long two months for small businesses in Kentucky that have been shutdown because of COVID-19 and are able to reopen Wednesday.

They are able to finally reopen at limited capacity on Wednesday.

Melanie Tierney owns Melanie's Bowtique in Ashland. The store is the single mom's way of living, and though she's been able to bring in cash through online sales, it's nowhere near what she is used to.

Tierney says when her store was forced to close, she had enough to sustain her business for a month. However after that, she is worried.

A study from Main Street America says of the 30 million small businesses in the nation, 7.5 million are at risk of closing within the next five months.

"This is the first time I have been unsure if my business will sustain the next three months," she said.

Tierney says she is living day-to-day, and is nervous about the landscape of how people shop.

There is federal relief offered from the Small Business Administration, however Tierney says her loan application was denied. She does plan to repeal the decision. She says the money she would have received would keep her business afloat.

